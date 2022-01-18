UrduPoint.com

Russia Aware Of US, Allies Campaign To Discredit Beijing Olympics - Foreign Intel Chief

Muhammad Rameez Published January 18, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit Beijing Olympics - Foreign Intel Chief

Russia has information about the campaign of the United States and its allies to discredit the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia has information about the campaign of the United States and its allies to discredit the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said on Tuesday.

"I must say that we have quite extensive information about such a large-scale campaign of aggressive and malicious interference in the preparations for the Beijing Olympics launched by the United States, its most odious and obedient allies. We see their attempts to discredit the organizers of the Beijing Olympics," Naryshkin told reporters.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 4-20.

Related Topics

Russia Beijing United States February Olympics From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in ..

Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down s ..

Coronavirus: Govt deliberates over shutting down schools for children under 12 y ..

16 minutes ago
 PNCA starts registration in 'Arts Lovers Club'

PNCA starts registration in 'Arts Lovers Club'

6 minutes ago
 No retired, in-service armed forces personnel work ..

No retired, in-service armed forces personnel working in NADRA on deputation: Se ..

11 minutes ago
 'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobslei ..

'Fire on ice': Jamaica make history with 3 bobsleigh teams to Olympics

11 minutes ago
 Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving t ..

Cavaliers beat Durant-less Nets, Unvaxxed Irving to continue part-time

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.