Russia Aware of US, Allies Campaign to Discredit Beijing Olympics - Foreign Intel Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia has information about the campaign of the United States and its allies to discredit the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, said on Tuesday.

"I must say that we have quite extensive information about such a large-scale campaign of aggressive and malicious interference in the preparations for the Beijing Olympics launched by the United States, its most odious and obedient allies. We see their attempts to discredit the organizers of the Beijing Olympics," Naryshkin told reporters.

The Winter Olympics will take place from February 4-20.