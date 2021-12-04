UrduPoint.com

Russia Beat Germany, Face Croatia In Davis Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 08:31 PM

Russia beat Germany, face Croatia in Davis Cup final

Daniil Medvedev sealed Russia's place in the Davis Cup final with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jan-Lennard Struff giving his team an unassailable 2-0 lead over Germany on Saturday

The world number two backed up Andrey Rublev's straight-sets win over Dominik Koepfer in the first rubber to set up a clash with Croatia on Sunday.

The Russians, like the Croats, will be bidding for a third win in the competition.

