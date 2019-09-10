UrduPoint.com
Russia Beat Kazakhstan 1-0 In UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Tue 10th September 2019

Russia Beat Kazakhstan 1-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Russian national football team won a UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Kazakhstan on Monday with the final score of 1-0.

Defender Mario Fernandes scored a header on the 89th minute.

The match was held in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

Russia and Kazakhstan are competing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification round along with Belgium, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino.

