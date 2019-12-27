UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Challenges WADA Doping Ban

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:50 PM

Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Russia on Friday formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said.

"In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to WADA," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told reporters in Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

RUSADA Says Will Work to Reduce Time for WADA's Po ..

11 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares MSc, ..

11 minutes ago

Hindutva mindset of Modi government has divided In ..

11 minutes ago

Only 22 Urdu Films Released In Pakistan In 2019

7 minutes ago

Tandy the new Scotland defence coach as Taylor dep ..

7 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized for 30th Karachi University ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.