Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Russia on Friday formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said.

"In accordance with established procedure, today we have sent a package of documents to WADA," RUSADA chief Yury Ganus told reporters in Moscow.