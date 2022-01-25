UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Stand Against Politicization Of Sports, Boycotts - Putin

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Russia and China are against the politicization of sports and demonstrative boycotts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Russia and China are against the politicization of sports and demonstrative boycotts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Together we oppose the politicization of sports and demonstrative boycotts. We support traditional Olympic values. First of all, equality and justice," Putin told the Russian Olympic team which will represent the country at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

