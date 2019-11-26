MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia continues its preparatory work to hold some games of the UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship, Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended forbidding Russian players from participating in major sports events for four years.

"We continue to prepare for Euro 2020. The owner of the tournament is UEFA, and not any other organization, which we have talked about many times. We are relying on prudence and our successful preparation," Sorokin told Sputnik over the phone late on Monday.

Earlier in the day, WADA's Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), saying that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years and that Russians should not be allowed to participate in major events for the same period of time.

Last week, WADA said that its Compliance Review Committee recommendations would be discussed by the Executive Committee during its meeting in Paris on December 9.

The UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.