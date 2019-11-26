UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Continues To Prepare For UEFA Euro 2020 Despite WADA's Recommendations - Organizer

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 02:40 AM

Russia Continues to Prepare for UEFA Euro 2020 Despite WADA's Recommendations - Organizer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russia continues its preparatory work to hold some games of the UEFA Euro 2020 European Football Championship, Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the organizing structure for UEFA Euro 2020 in St. Petersburg, told Sputnik after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommended forbidding Russian players from participating in major sports events for four years.

"We continue to prepare for Euro 2020. The owner of the tournament is UEFA, and not any other organization, which we have talked about many times. We are relying on prudence and our successful preparation," Sorokin told Sputnik over the phone late on Monday.

Earlier in the day, WADA's Compliance Review Committee recommended to the Executive Committee several punitive measures against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), saying that Russia should not have the right to host any editions of major sports events for four years and that Russians should not be allowed to participate in major events for the same period of time.

Last week, WADA said that its Compliance Review Committee recommendations would be discussed by the Executive Committee during its meeting in Paris on December 9.

The UEFA Euro 2020 championship will be held from June 12 to July 12 next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg. The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island is set to host three games of the group stage and one quarterfinal.

Related Topics

Football World Sports Russia Baku London Paris Munich Budapest Dublin Rome Amsterdam Bucharest St. Petersburg Bilbao Same Glasgow Euro June July December 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

2 hours ago

11 Initiatives announced at Annual UAE Government ..

2 hours ago

UAE Annual Meetings consolidate collaborative gove ..

2 hours ago

Erdogan Visits New Turkish Military Base in Qatar, ..

3 hours ago

First Saudi-UAE Banks Conference discusses challen ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.