Russia Defeats Argentina 2-0 to Reach ATP Cup Semifinals After Medvedev, Khachanov Win

Russia will play in the semifinals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event after Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov recorded singles victories to give Russia an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best-of-three quarterfinal clash with Argentina in Australia on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Russia will play in the semifinals of the inaugural ATP Cup team event after Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov recorded singles victories to give Russia an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best-of-three quarterfinal clash with Argentina in Australia on Thursday .

Medvedev, ranked number five in the men's singles rankings prior to the event, defeated world number 13 Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second game of the tie at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney. Earlier in the day, Khachanov secured a straight sets victory over Guido Pella to give Medvedev a chance to clinch a semifinal spot.

Russia's place in the semifinals was secured before the final game of the tie - a doubles clash that will see Konstantin Kravchuk and Teymuraz Gabashvili of Russia play Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni.

The winner of the quarterfinal clash between Canada and Serbia, featuring world number two Novak Djokovic, awaits Russia in the semifinals.

Russia are undefeated through the ATP Cup so far, having won all three group stage contests against Norway (3-0), the United States (2-1) and Italy (3-0).

The ATP Cup is a new ranked team-format competition featuring 24 countries that is being held in Australia from January 3-12. The prize money for the event totals $15 million.

