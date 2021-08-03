UrduPoint.com

Russia Defeats Canada To Reach Men's Volleyball Semifinals At Tokyo Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Russia defeated Canada in the quarterfinal of men's volleyball at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The match, which took place on Tuesday, ended 3-0 (25:21, 30:28, 25:22).

The opponent of the Russian team in the semifinals will be determined in the match between the national teams of Japan and Brazil. Semifinal matches will be held on August 5.

