Russia Defeats Serbia 2-1 in Davis Cup to Reach Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Russian men's tennis team celebrated a 2-1 victory over Serbia in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Davis Cup on Friday.

Russian duo Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev beat Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki, winning the final doubles match 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10-8).

Earlier in the day, Rublev defeated Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, while Khachanov went down to Djokovic.

The Russian team, consisting of Khachanov, Rublev and Evgeny Donskoy, is now set to face Canada in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Davis Cup finals are taking place at La Caja Magica stadium in Madrid from November 18-24. After the format of the competition was changed for the 2019 edition, the finals feature 18 teams, which compete in six groups of three. Group winners and the two best runners-up advance to the play-offs.

The Russian team ended up second in group B, losing to Spain 1-2 and defeating Croatia 3-0.