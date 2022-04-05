UrduPoint.com

Russia Drops World Cup Legal Challenge Against FIFA

Muhammad Rameez Published April 05, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Russia drops World Cup legal challenge against FIFA

The Russian football federation has dropped an appeal against FIFA's World Cup ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Russian football federation has dropped an appeal against FIFA's World Cup ban, imposed after the invasion of Ukraine, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday.

Russia was drawn to face Poland in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final, but the Poles received a bye and then reached the finals starting November 21 by beating Sweden.

"The process will soon be closed," said CAS which on March 18 refused to overturn the ban.

The Russian Federation said it would continue its appeal against UEFA, who have banned Russian clubs from continental competitions.

CAS said it would not lift the UEFA ban on Russian clubs and is has as yet to decide upon a date for a final ruling.

