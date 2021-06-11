Russia Euro 2020 player Mostovoy replaced after positive Covid test

Russian winger Andrei Mostovoy has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by defender Roman Yevgenyev for Euro 2020, the team said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian winger Andrei Mostovoy has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by defender Roman Yevgenyev for Euro 2020, the team said Friday.

"Due to the unfavourable result of Andrei Mostovoy's PCR test, the coaching staff made the decision to call defender Roman Yevgenyev in his place," the team said on its Telegram channel.