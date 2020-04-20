UrduPoint.com
Russia Forms Commission For Reinstatement Of Athletics Federation In World Athletics

Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russia has formed a commission for the restoration of the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) membership in World Athletics, RusAF said on Monday.

The commission, headed by RusAF President Evgeny Yurchenko, includes representatives of the sports Ministry, the Russian Olympic Committee, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), and the RusAF Athletes' Commission.

On Tuesday, information on the composition of the commission will be sent to World Athletics, which, for its part, will have to choose two international experts to work in collaboration with the commission in Russia.

In November 2015, the RusAF was suspended by World Athletics due to numerous doping violations. Since then, Russians have been able to compete in international competitions only upon receiving individual permission from World Athletics.

The World Athletics Council has approved a new set of criteria for RusAF's reinstatement, including the need for two World Athletics-designated experts to participate in the work of the RusAF's Reinstatement Commission. The commission is expected to "draw up a detailed plan to ingrain throughout Russian Athletics a zero tolerance for doping culture."

