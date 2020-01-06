UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Gets Silver Of 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 06:40 AM

Russia Gets Silver of 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russian ice hockey players won silver of the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which finished in the Czech Republic on Sunday, while Canada won the tournament, beating Russia 4-3.

Canada's Akil Thomas netted the winning goal.

Other goals were scored by Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Barrett Hayton, while Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin scored for Russia.

Early on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in a tweet, thanked the Russian team for its beautiful performance in the tournament.

Related Topics

Hockey Prime Minister World Russia Canada Czech Republic Sunday 2020 Silver

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 18th Sharjah A ..

6 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed sign la ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports hosts annual gathering to ..

8 hours ago

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

9 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

9 hours ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.