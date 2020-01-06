Russia Gets Silver of 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Russian ice hockey players won silver of the 2020 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which finished in the Czech Republic on Sunday, while Canada won the tournament, beating Russia 4-3.

Canada's Akil Thomas netted the winning goal.

Other goals were scored by Dylan Cozens, Connor McMichael and Barrett Hayton, while Nikita Alexandrov, Grigori Denisenko and Maxim Sorkin scored for Russia.

Early on Monday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, in a tweet, thanked the Russian team for its beautiful performance in the tournament.