UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has All Resources To Host 2036 Olympic Games - Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia Has All Resources to Host 2036 Olympic Games - Sports Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia has all the necessary resources to qualify for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, Sports Minister Oleg Matsytsin told Sputnik.

Kazan has previously expressed a desire to host the Olympics.

"It's too early to talk about it, but I think that Russia will be able to qualify for the 2036 Games. It will be a difficult and responsible decision, but we have all the necessary resources to hold such a large-scale event.

I hope that before that Russia will have the opportunity to host other major tournaments: World and European Championships, World Cups. Our country has the potential, the desire of the sports community is also there. Russia has always been and remains the most reliable partner of the Olympic movement," Matsytsin said.

The minister added that if Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a decision on applying to host the Olympics "then the competition for the right to host the Games will be high".

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Vladimir Putin Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 192 million, dea ..

51 minutes ago

No impact of Iran earthquake in UAE, says NCM

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 23, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

17 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.