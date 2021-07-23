Russia Has All Resources to Host 2036 Olympic Games - Sports Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Russia has all the necessary resources to qualify for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, Sports Minister Oleg Matsytsin told Sputnik.

Kazan has previously expressed a desire to host the Olympics.

"It's too early to talk about it, but I think that Russia will be able to qualify for the 2036 Games. It will be a difficult and responsible decision, but we have all the necessary resources to hold such a large-scale event.

I hope that before that Russia will have the opportunity to host other major tournaments: World and European Championships, World Cups. Our country has the potential, the desire of the sports community is also there. Russia has always been and remains the most reliable partner of the Olympic movement," Matsytsin said.

The minister added that if Russian President Vladimir Putin makes a decision on applying to host the Olympics "then the competition for the right to host the Games will be high".