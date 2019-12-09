Russia Has rather Good Prospects to Win Appeal in CAS Against WADA Ban - Sports Minister

The prospects for the outcome of Russia's appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russian athletes are quite good as Russia's arguments are quite solid, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Monday

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem.

In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

"I believe the prospects are quite good, there is argumentation. I believe that it is right to consider the case in CAS, where there are three arbitrators, and where the WADA decision is not regarded on the basis of the recommendation of the compliance committee representing the same WADA. I think that WADA have used all the possibilities [to investigate], but now there is another procedure," Kolobkov told reporters.