UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Has Rather Good Prospects To Win Appeal In CAS Against WADA Ban - Sports Minister

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 08:47 PM

Russia Has rather Good Prospects to Win Appeal in CAS Against WADA Ban - Sports Minister

The prospects for the outcome of Russia's appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russian athletes are quite good as Russia's arguments are quite solid, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The prospects for the outcome of Russia's appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Russian athletes are quite good as Russia's arguments are quite solid, Russian sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said Monday.

The WADA Executive Committee unanimously adopted earlier in the day the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) and suspended Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete in neutral status - without the flag and the national anthem.

In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was recognized as not complying with the global anti-doping code.

"I believe the prospects are quite good, there is argumentation. I believe that it is right to consider the case in CAS, where there are three arbitrators, and where the WADA decision is not regarded on the basis of the recommendation of the compliance committee representing the same WADA. I think that WADA have used all the possibilities [to investigate], but now there is another procedure," Kolobkov told reporters.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Same Costa Rican Colon Olympics All From Court

Recent Stories

UAE hosts second annual meeting of Food Forever In ..

20 minutes ago

Japan's FY 2020 budget expected to hit new record ..

2 minutes ago

KP leads in IT across the country: Kamran Bangash

2 minutes ago

Awarness seminar on HIV epidemiology held

2 minutes ago

Pak weightlifters claim 4 gold medals in SAG

2 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in city

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.