Russia in First Place by Number of Anti-Doping Rule Violations in 2019 - WADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia ranked first by the number of Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) - 167 - in 2019, according to a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The report highlighted 1,914 confirmed ADRVs in 2019, which involved individuals from 117 nationalities and across 89 sports.

A total of 1,537 violations came from Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) and 377 from non-analytical, evidence-based intelligence, the report said.