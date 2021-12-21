UrduPoint.com

Russia In First Place By Number Of Anti-Doping Rule Violations In 2019 - WADA

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Russia in First Place by Number of Anti-Doping Rule Violations in 2019 - WADA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Russia ranked first by the number of Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) - 167 - in 2019, according to a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The report highlighted 1,914 confirmed ADRVs in 2019, which involved individuals from 117 nationalities and across 89 sports.

A total of 1,537 violations came from Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) and 377 from non-analytical, evidence-based intelligence, the report said.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia 2019 From

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

3 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

2 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

2 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

2 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.