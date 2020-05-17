Russia Lifts Coronavirus-Related Entry Restrictions for Foreign Athletes, Coaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Russia has lifted some of its coronavirus-fueled travel restrictions, allowing foreign athletes and coaching staff working with Russian organizations to return to the country in the near future, the government said on Sunday.

On March 16, the government announced temporary restrictions on entry for foreign citizens, effective March 18, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Foreign athletes and coaching staff members will soon be able to return to Russia. The necessary changes to the government's decree 'On Temporary Restriction on Entry in Russia' have been made. The permission will cover those who have a labor contract with a Russian athletic organization," the government said in a statement.

Arriving athletes will be subjected to a 14 day-quarantine same as everyone else, the authorities have added.

"The decision will help professional athletic organizations, including the football clubs represented in the Russian Premier Liga, to renew their training after the restrictions against the spread of the novel coronavirus infection are softened," the government said.

On Saturday, the Lokomotiv football team informed that its Peruvian player Jefferson Farfan had COVID-19. This is the first such case among the premier league teams.

The Russian Football Union said on Friday it had decided that the premier league's football season would resume on June 21.