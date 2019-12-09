Russia Likely to Host UEFA Euro 2020 Matches Despite WADA Recommendations - Lawmaker

Russia is likely to host matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and the 2023 Universiade despite the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as it is difficult to "reverse" the preparations for these events, the first deputy head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Russia is likely to host matches of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and the 2023 Universiade despite the recommendations of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as it is difficult to "reverse" the preparations for these events, the first deputy head of the Russian lower house's international affairs committee said on Monday.

The WADA Executive Committee endorsed earlier in the day a recommendation by the Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for the next four years.

"As I see it, it is quite difficult to reverse the situation with the [UEFA] Euro, as well as with the Universiade in Yekaterinburg, I believe," Svetlana Zhurova told reporters.

"As far as I know, the country has already submitted all the payments, and all the agreements have been signed juridically," she added.