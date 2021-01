MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russia was left without medals at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship , losing 1-4 to Finland in the bronze medal match.

The match in Edmonton, Canada ended 4-1 (0-1, 1-0, 3-0) in favor of Finland.

Later in the day, Canada will play the United States in the tournament's final.