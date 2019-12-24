UrduPoint.com
Russia Olympic Committee Supports RUSADA's Decision To Dispute WADA's Allegations - Source

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 03:07 PM

Russia Olympic Committee Supports RUSADA's Decision to Dispute WADA's Allegations - Source

The Executive Board of the Russian Olympic Committee has unanimously supported the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to disagree with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s verdict on the Russian agency's alleged non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The Executive board of the Russian Olympic Committee has unanimously supported the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to disagree with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s verdict on the Russian agency's alleged non-compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The RUSADA's Supervisory Board announced on December 19 that it had decided to disagree with the WADA's ruling, made on December 9 over Russia's alleged manipulations of athlete tests results.

