Russia Protests To Italy Over Raid On Biathlete

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:38 PM

Russia has issued an official protest to Italy over a police raid targeting its biathlete Alexander Loginov as he competed at the world championships, the foreign ministry said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Russia has issued an official protest to Italy over a police raid targeting its biathlete Alexander Loginov as he competed at the world championships, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Police raided the Russian team's hotel at Rasen-Antholz (Rasun-Anterselva in Italian) early in the morning on February 22 over suspicions of doping by Loginov and his trainer.

No charges were brought against the 28-year-old, who had previously served a ban for using prohibited substances.

Loginov dropped out of the final mass-start event the next day, with the country's federation saying he was no longer in the "right frame of mind" to compete after winning 10 kilometre sprint gold earlier in the championship"An official protest was expressed to the Italian side over the search early in the morning of February 22 on the Russian biathlete and his personal trainer," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists.

The ministry called the searches "unacceptable and disproportionate" and warned they would have a "negative influence" on sporting relations between the countries, she said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

