Russia Ranks 5th in Medal Count of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russia's team ” the Russian Olympic Committee ” came in fifth in the medal count of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

As of Sunday morning, Russia has 20 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 23 bronze ones. In the overall medal count, Russia ranks third.

ROC is expected to claim one more medal later in the day, as Russian handball players are currently competing with the French team for a gold medal in the women's tournament final.

The United States tops the medal count with 39 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze medals. The top three also include China ” 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals ” and Japan ” 27 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals. The United Kingdom came in fourth.

The sporting event is set to end later on Sunday.