UrduPoint.com

Russia Ranks 5th In Overall Medal Count Of Summer Olympic Games In Tokyo

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 11:20 AM

Russia Ranks 5th in Overall Medal Count of Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Russia's team ” the Russian Olympic Committee ” came in fifth in the overall medal count of the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The sporting event is set to end later on Sunday.

Related Topics

Russia Tokyo Sunday Olympics Event

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Y ..

UAE welcomes appointment of UN special envoy for Yemen

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

11 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

11 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.