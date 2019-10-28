Russia Ranks Second on Final Medal Count of 2019 World Military Games

The 2019 World Military Games concluded on Sunday with China dominating the medal charts and Russia coming in second in competitions that included parachuting, lifesaving and golf among others

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The 2019 World Military Games concluded on Sunday with China dominating the medal charts and Russia coming in second in competitions that included parachuting, lifesaving and golf among others.

Held over 10 days in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the 7th iteration of the CISM (Conseil International du Sport Militaire) involved the participation of about 9,300 military athletes representing 109 countries, according to the games' official website.

Chinese military athletes gathered a total of 133 gold medals, 64 silver and 42 bronze, while Russia took home 51 gold, 53 silver and 57 bronze medals. Brazil came in third with 21 gold, 31 silver and 36 bronze medals according to official results.

France and Poland held fourth and fifth positions respectively in total amount of medals won.

The CISM organizes the military games every four years under the banner "Military Glory, World Peace" and uphold as a mission the use of sport as an "enhancer of cohesion among soldiers" and an "enabler of diplomacy between nations." The Summer and Winter versions of the games include competition in endurance, speed and contact sports not unlike the Olympics.

Russia has been a member state of the CISM since 1995 and hosted the third Military Winter Games in 2017.