Russia Reaches 32nd Place in Latest FIFA Ranking

Russia has moved up from the 38th to 32nd spot in the latest iteration of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) rating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russia has moved up from the 38th to 32nd spot in the latest iteration of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) rating.

"Russia, hosts of the last FIFA World Cup, are further back in 32nd but had the biggest gain in this edition this, ascending six places courtesy of wins over Serbia (31st, down 2) and Hungary (52nd, unchanged)," FIFA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the top positions have remained mostly unchanged, except for Portugal rising to fifth place from seventh. Belgium, France, Brazil and England all have kept their places in the ranking.

The next version of the ranking table will be issued on October 22.