Russia Ready to Share Experience in Holding Winter Olympic Games With Italy - Putin

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia is ready to share with Italy, which has recently won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, its experience in organizing such major sports events, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

On June 24, International Olympic Committee's (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced at the IOC session in Switzerland's Lausanne that the 2026 Winter Olympics would be held in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our Italian friends on receiving the right to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2026. We are ready to assist in organizing this event in every possible way, bearing in mind our recent experience in holding such competitions in Sochi," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti.

In 2007, Russia won the bid to host the Olympic Games, which were held on February 7-23, 2014 in the country's resort city of Sochi. Bach said following the competition that the event was excellent and Sochi had undergone "an amazing transformation" becoming an Olympic host city with state-of-the-art venues.

Chair of the Coordination Commission for the 2014 Sochi Olympics Jean-Claude Killy praised the results of preparations for the competition and noted that the Sochi Olympics were the best Winter Olympic Games in history.