Russia Receives Official IOC Invitation to Partake in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sent an official invitation to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, ROC said in a statement on Friday

"The International Olympic Committee has sent to the Russian Olympic Committee an official invitation, signed by the IOC President Thomas Bach, to attend the XXXII Olympic Games in Tokyo from July 24-August 9, 2020. Thus, ROC has an opportunity, unlike during the previous games in PyeongChang, to form a fully-fledged Russian Olympic team that will perform under its flag in the Japanese capital without any restrictions or additional conditions," the statement said.

The invitation also covers more than 120 Russian athletes officially accredited by the International Association of Athletics Federations to attend international competitions and, therefore, eligible, to take the Olympic screening, the statement added.

On Wednesday, exactly a year before the Tokyo 2020 Games launch, Bach officially invited the world's athletes to participate. Speaking at the ceremony, he highly praised Japan's preparedness for the games.

In 2015, the World Anti-Doping Agency accused Russia of multiple violations of doping regulations, which eventually led to restrictions against Russian athletes, including confiscation of several medals of Sochi and Rio Olympics and a ban on Russian athletes to compete under the national flag during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Russian officials have adamantly denied the existence of any state-run doping programs in the country, but have admitted there were some isolated cases of doping abuse.