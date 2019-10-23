UrduPoint.com
Russia Requests US State Department To Clarify Reports On Detained Ex-Olympic Official

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The Russian Embassy in the United States has sent a request to the State Department in connection with reports about the detention of former Russian Olympic official Akhmed Bilalov in Florida.

On Tuesday, Miami Herald reported that Bilalov, the former deputy head of the Russian Olympic Committee, who had been publicly criticized by Russian President Vladimir Putin for construction delays and spiraling costs during preparation for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was detained at his house by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We learned about the detention of Bilalov in Florida from media reports. We did not receive a notification about this situation from local authorities.

A relevant request was filed with the State Department. We are waiting for the reaction," a spokesperson for the Russian diplomatic mission told Sputnik.

Bilalov, the former head of North Caucasus Resorts company, fled Russia after a scandal around the construction of ski jumps at Roza Khutor in Sochi. Putin, who visited the Olympic construction sites in early 2013, criticized Bilalov, whose company was responsible for the project. As a result, the completion of the work was entrusted to Russia's Sberbank. A criminal case over abuse of power was later initiated against Bilalov.

According to the media outlet, Bilalov was living at his home in Sunny Isles Beach with his wife and a child. His lawyer has been so far unavailable for comments.

