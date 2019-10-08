Russia Sends Expert Answers to WADA Questions on Moscow Anti-Doping Lab

Russia sent on Tuesday answers to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding suspected data manipulation at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia sent on Tuesday answers to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding suspected data manipulation at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against RUSADA in September in light of the suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide an explanation.

"On October 8, a letter was sent to WADA in response to clarifying questions received by the Russian Sports Ministry and RUSADA [Russian anti-doping agency] regarding the database of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory. The letter was prepared by independent Russian experts in the field of information technology," the ministry's press service quoted Kolobkov as saying.

WADA experts are expected to review the Russian explanations on October 23.