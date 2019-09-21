UrduPoint.com
Russia Suspected Of Manipulating Doping Data From Moscow Lab - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:00 AM

Russia Suspected of Manipulating Doping Data From Moscow Lab - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) Russia is suspected of manipulating the data of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, a non-compliance procedure has been launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), German ARD television journalist Hajo Seppelt reported on Friday.

"ARD Doping Editorial Team breaking news: RUS under suspicion to have manipulated Moscow lab data (provided to @wada_ama early 2019). @wada_ama Compliance Review Committee will inform WADA Exco at Tokyo meeting next week. žNon Compliance" procedure already initiated," Seppelt wrote in his Twitter blog.

