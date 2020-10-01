UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Be Represented By 3 Teams In 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League For 1st Time

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:10 AM

Russia to Be Represented by 3 Teams in 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League for 1st Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia will be represented by three football clubs in the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League's group stage for the first time, as FC Krasnodar has defeated Greece's PAOK in the qualifying play-off round.

On September 22, the first match between FC Krasnodar and FC PAOK ended with the victory of the Russian team with the score 2:1.

The second match was held on Wednesday in the Greek city of Thessaloniki and also ended with FC Krasnodar's victory 2:1. In the 73rd minute of the match, PAOK's defender Giannis Michailidis scored an own goal; four minutes later, Greek midfielder Omar El Kaddouri equaled the score and Krasnodar's midfielder Remy Cabella scored the decisive goal in the 78th minute.

In the 2020-2021 season, Russia will have three football teams in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history: Zenit St. Petersburg, Lokomotiv Moscow and Krasnodar.

Related Topics

Football Moscow Russia Thessaloniki Krasnodar St. Petersburg Greece September

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

56 minutes ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

4 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

4 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

4 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

3 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.