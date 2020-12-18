UrduPoint.com
Russia To Challenge CAS Ban For Putin To Attend Olympics - Senior Lawmaker

Muhammad Rameez 2 hours ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russia to Challenge CAS Ban for Putin to Attend Olympics - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Russia will challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)' decision to ban Russian President Vladimir Putin from attending Olympics and other international sports events for two years, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

Under the CAS decision, Putin, as well as Russia's prime minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers and deputy ministers, will be banned from attending Olympic and Paralympic Games, and world championships for two years.

"This decision is total lawlessness, this is absolutely indecent. Russia will certainly challenge the decision, we will not leave this without attention and response," Dzhabarov said.

