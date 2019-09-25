UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Host 2021 Champions League Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:20 PM

Russia to host 2021 champions league final

Russia will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, according to Europe's governing body on football

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, according to Europe's governing body on football.

UEFA said on Twitter late Tuesday that the 2021 Champions League final will be held in Russian football club Zenit's home ground Gazprom Arena. Gazprom Arena was one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums.

UEFA refers to Gazprom Arena as the "Saint Petersburg Stadium" for sponsorship reasons.

In addition to 2021, final venues of 2022 and 2023 have been named.

The 2022 final will be in Bayern Munich's stadium, Allianz Arena.

This stadium in Munich previously hosted the 2012 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and English club Chelsea. Chelsea won the Champions League title on penalties. The 2023 Champions League final will be played in London's Wembley Stadium.

Wembley hosted the 2011 final as Spanish giants Barcelona beat England's Manchester United 3-1 to lift the Champions League trophy.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Europe Twitter FIFA London Munich Barcelona Petersburg Manchester United 2018 Chelsea Bayern

Recent Stories

Vietnam to post economic growth of 6.8 pct in 2019 ..

2 minutes ago

RCB inspects 1955 houses under anti-dengue drive; ..

9 minutes ago

DISCOs holds hearing in tariff adjustment for two ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan team fails to participate in 2019 Andorra ..

9 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

9 minutes ago

New curriculum to focus on early childhood care, e ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.