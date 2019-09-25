Russia to host 2021 champions league final

Russia will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, according to Europe's governing body on football

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia will host the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, according to Europe's governing body on football.

UEFA said on Twitter late Tuesday that the 2021 Champions League final will be held in Russian football club Zenit's home ground Gazprom Arena. Gazprom Arena was one of the 2018 FIFA World Cup stadiums.

UEFA refers to Gazprom Arena as the "Saint Petersburg Stadium" for sponsorship reasons.

In addition to 2021, final venues of 2022 and 2023 have been named.

The 2022 final will be in Bayern Munich's stadium, Allianz Arena.

This stadium in Munich previously hosted the 2012 Champions League final between Bayern Munich and English club Chelsea. Chelsea won the Champions League title on penalties. The 2023 Champions League final will be played in London's Wembley Stadium.

Wembley hosted the 2011 final as Spanish giants Barcelona beat England's Manchester United 3-1 to lift the Champions League trophy.