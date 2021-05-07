ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The World Squash Federation (WSF) board has awarded the WSF Men's World Junior Team and Individuals Championships to Russia for the first time in history, with the 2022 edition of the sport's most prestigious junior competition set to take place in St. Petersburg next summer.

The event would feature both a men's and women's individual event, as well as the WSF Men's World Team Junior Championships, with action taking place at the RC Club and Squash Center Liga, said a press release issued here.

The dates for the 2022 WSF Men's World Junior Team and Individuals Championships would be revealed later this year.

"The WSF Men's World Junior Team & Individuals Championships titles are the most coveted prizes in junior squash. This is not only an exciting and historic occasion of our first world championship in Russia but will also be a fabulous experience for the world's junior players to visit St. Petersburg," said WSF President Zena Wooldridge.

"Russia is one of our rapidly developing squash nations and the Russian Squash Federation have done a tremendous job in building new clubs and attracting new players to the sport.

This next chapter of the WSF Men's World Junior Team & Individuals Championships promises to be exciting, and I wish everyone competing the best of luck."WSF Junior Commission Chair Jackie Robinson said, "We're incredibly excited to bring the WSF Men's World Junior Team & Individuals Championships to Russia for the first time, and we look forward to working with the Russian Squash Federation over the next year to ensure a successful tournament."Russian Squash Federation President Dmitry Bronnikov said, "We are delighted and honoured to host the 2022 WSF Championships in Russia and would like to thank the WSF Board for this opportunity. St. Petersburg is a great location with a number of accredited courts in perfect condition and a rapidly growing squash audience. "We believe that such a major squash event in Russia will not only boost development of our sport but will also help to demonstrate the global presence of squash."