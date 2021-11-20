The European Women's Handball Championship will take place in Russia for the first time in 2026, the European Handball Federation (EHF) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) The European Women's Handball Championship will take place in Russia for the first time in 2026, the European Handball Federation (EHF) said on Saturday.

"Following swiftly in the footsteps of the men is the official awarding of the Women's EHF EURO 2026, which will be off to Russia for the very first time in the history of the EHF EUROs," the organization said on its website following the official awarding ceremony.

Denmark, Sweden and Norway were elected to host the male championship.

"We have been waiting for this opportunity for a long, long time and worked hard to deserve the honour of holding such a significant event in our country. We look forward to welcoming the European handball into our country," Russian handball federation chief Sergey Shishkarev was quoted as saying.