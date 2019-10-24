Russia to Host FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2021 - Infantino

Russia has won a bid to host the 2021 Beach Soccer World Championship, International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino said during a press conference following the FIFA Council meeting in Shanghai

As reported in September, apart from Russia, Chile and Salvador had submitted their bids to host the World Cup.

"The Beach Soccer World Cup in 2021 will be played in Russia. We all remember the last men's [football] World Cup in Russia, which was a resounding success. We look forward to beach soccer as well," Infantino said.

Russia will host the Beach Soccer World Cup for the first time. The executive board of the Russian Football Union supported Moscow's bid.

Since 1995, the Russian National Team has won the tournament twice.

In 2019, the Cup will take place in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1.