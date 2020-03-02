Russia to Host UEFA Super Cup for First Time Ever in 2023, Match to Be Held in Kazan- UEFA

Russia will host the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Super Cup football match for the first time ever in 2023, the match will be held in the city of Kazan, the UEFA said on Monday

The venue for the match was chosen on Monday at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, held in Amsterdam.

"The committee furthermore appointed the hosts of several club competition finals as follows: ... UEFA Super Cup 2023: Kazan Arena, Russia," the UEFA said in a statement.