UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Pay Doping Fine To World Athletics

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:23 PM

Russia to pay doping fine to World Athletics

Russia's sports ministry said Wednesday it would help its athletics federation pay a doping fine that is a key condition to removing the threat of expulsion by the sport's global governing body

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia's sports ministry said Wednesday it would help its athletics federation pay a doping fine that is a key condition to removing the threat of expulsion by the sport's global governing body.

The Russian athletics federation has been suspended since 2015, and its athletes were barred from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

World Athletics said last month it would go further by expelling Russia unless it made an outstanding payment of $6.3 million in fines and costs for anti-doping breaches by August 15.

"The Russian sports ministry has made an unprecedented decision to grant the All-Russia Athletic Federation a one-time subsidy to develop the sport, including to pay off a debt to World Athletics," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

An expulsion would mean Russian athletes are sidelined from international competitions including the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The $6.3 million is the remaining part of a $10 million fine that the Russian federation only partially paid off by July 1.

As well as paying the fine, World Athletics has demanded RUSAF set out a detailed plan for its reinstatement by August 31, including commitments for anti-doping and governance reforms.

The ministry added in its statement: "The Russian sports ministry will continue to render support and assistance in the implementation of a plan to enforce a zero-tolerance attitude towards doping and reinstating of the RUSAF membership in World Athletics."

Related Topics

World Sports Russia Fine Tokyo July August 2016 2015 Olympics From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

11 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

56 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

56 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.