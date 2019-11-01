UrduPoint.com
Russia To Stop Classifying Athletes From EAEU Countries As Legionnaires - Sports Ministry

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Athletes from the Eurasian Economic Union participating in Russian soccer, hockey, volleyball, water polo, handball, basketball, and field hockey championships will not be considered legionnaires, according to drafts of the Russian sports Ministry's orders.

In 2018, the Court of the Eurasian Economic Union concluded that it was impermissible to limit the participation of member states' citizens in national athletic championships.

"The order corresponds to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union, and also the provisions of the Russian Federation's other international treaties, and is aimed at implementing the state program for development of physical culture and sport," the ministry says in an explanatory note attached to the draft of one of the orders.

The public discussion of the ministry's orders is set to end on November 14.

The EAEU was established in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan with the goal of creating a single market and facilitating economic relations between the members.

