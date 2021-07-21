Russia Was Punished for Doping, This Saga Ended - WADA Head Banka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Russian side was punished for supporting doping, and this saga has already ended, the head of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Witold Banka, said.

"The Russian side was punished, we have ended some saga. A roadmap has been created for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA). If they obey the rules, and RUSADA remains independent of the government, it will return to the system. But this is not a question of the coming weeks or months," Banka said in an interview with the Rzeczpospolita newspaper.

The situation with doping in Russia has changed, at present one cannot speak of a system of doping support organized with the help of the government, Banka said.

"I believe that the situation in Russia itself has changed ” of course, there are still anti-doping rule violators there, as in any country, but we no longer have to deal with the unprecedented system of doping support organized with the help of the government, which once shocked world of sports," he said.