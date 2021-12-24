UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Waive Visas For Fans To Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - Mishustin

Russia Will Waive Visas for Fans to Attend 2022 UEFA Champions League Final - Mishustin

Football fans will be able to attend the 2022 UEFA Champions League final that Russia will host in May next year without the need to obtain a visa, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday

"Next year Russia will host an important event, the 2022 UEFA Champions League final. In late May, the Russian hospitable northern capital, St. Petersburg, will welcome football fans from all around the world ... Today we will consider necessary amendments to legislation so that the upcoming event will be held at a high level," the prime minister told a cabinet meeting.

Mishustin recalled that Russia has the experience of hosting major international events such as FIFA World Cup and others.

"It is proposed to establish rules similar to those that were in force in the country during other major sports events by the end of year. Amendments will allow football fans to arrive in Russia without visas. Only FAN IDs will be required (to enter Russia)," he added.

Mishustin noted that FAN IDs will also provide free access to public transportation, as was the case in the past.

St. Petersburg's Gazprom Arena, the home to Russian football club Zenit, will host its first final of the UEFA Champions League on May 28, 2022. It will become the third major UEFA final played in Russia.

