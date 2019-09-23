UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:03 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) Russia won gold on Sunday in women's rhythmic gymnastics routine featuring hoops and clubs at the 37th World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Anasatasia Maximova, Anastasia Shishmakova, Anzhelika Stubailo, Maria Tolkacheva and Evgeniia Levanova scored 29.450 points in the final event of the day.

Japan was second with 29.400 points, followed by Italy with 29.200 points.

