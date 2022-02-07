Russia Wins Olympic Team Figure Skating, Now Has Two Gold Medals

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Russia won its second gold at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, coming ahead in the team figure skating event.

The Russian team got a total of 74 points. The US won silver with 65 points, while Japan's figure skating team came third with 63 points.

The Olympic figure skating team competition adds up scores from singles skaters (men and women), pairs and ice dancers. The Russian Olympic champions include Kamila Valieva (women's singles); Mark Kondratyuk (men's singles); Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs); Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

Russia now has two Olympic gold medals. Earlier, Russia's Alexander Bolshunov won the gold medal in men's skiathlon.