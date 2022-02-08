- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 09:40 AM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Forward of the Russian women's Olympic ice hockey team Polina Bolgareva contracted COVID-19, head coach Yevgeny Bobariko told Sputnik.
"We arrived at the Olympic village after the match with Canada and found out that Polina had a positive test result for coronavirus," Bobariko said.