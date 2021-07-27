Russian Anastasia Gorbunova Falls Off Bicycle During Tokyo Olympics Triathlon, Drops Out

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Russia's Anastasia Gorbunova dropped out of the triathlon competition at the Tokyo Olympics after falling off her bicycle.

The women's triathlon competition takes place on Tuesday in adverse weather conditions due to a typhoon.

Gorbunova was able to overcome the swimming stage, but during the cycling race she fell on a wet track and was unable to continue.