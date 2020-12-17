UrduPoint.com
Russian Anti-Doping Agency Not Fully Satisfied With CAS Decision On Dispute With WADA

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Thursday it was not fully satisfied with the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the claim of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the text of RUSADA's statement says

According to CAS decision, Russian athletes will not be able to compete in major international competitions under the Russian flag until December 16, 2022. In addition, RUSADA must pay WADA a contribution of $1.27 million in compensation for expenses incurred by WADA from January 2019 to the date of the decision.

"RUSADA is not fully satisfied with today's CAS decision on WADA's claim.

Unfortunately, the arbitrators found RUSADA to be non-compliant with the WADA Code and determined the conditions for the agency's reinstatement and its term of up to two years. It seems that not all arguments presented by RUSADA's lawyers to the arbitration were heard," the statement says.

RUSADA expresses its readiness to comply with the conditions for reinstatement and cooperate with all international anti-doping organizations, including WADA, it said.

RUSADA also stated that it welcomed reasonable and responsible approach of CAS arbitrators in relation to the principle of "collective responsibility" and "clean" athletes.

