UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Anti-Doping Agency Vows To Protect Clean Athletes Despite WADA Ban

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian Anti-Doping Agency Vows to Protect Clean Athletes Despite WADA Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA told Sputnik on Tuesday it would stand by clean athletes despite the ruling of the top sports court, which labeled it non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.

"Our agency will continue the fight against doping and will protect the rights of clean athletes after the court ruling," the Russian watchdog's press office said.

RUSADA promised "constructive cooperation" with WADA on clauses outlined in the decision published last week by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We are going to work out a roadmap for cooperation on key issues as soon as possible to avoid disruption to the agency's work," RUSADA said.

The court sided with WADA on Thursday in barring Russia from international sports events but limited the ban to two years, down from the proposed four. During this time, Russian athletes will only be allowed to compete as neutral after vigorous checks.

Related Topics

World Sports Russia From Top Court

Recent Stories

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

12 seconds ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

3 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

3 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

17 minutes ago

Emaar, Zoom to host New Year’s Eve celebration v ..

48 minutes ago

Upset Rooney donates to children's helpline

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.