Russian Anti-Doping Agency Vows to Protect Clean Athletes Despite WADA Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA told Sputnik on Tuesday it would stand by clean athletes despite the ruling of the top sports court, which labeled it non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.

"Our agency will continue the fight against doping and will protect the rights of clean athletes after the court ruling," the Russian watchdog's press office said.

RUSADA promised "constructive cooperation" with WADA on clauses outlined in the decision published last week by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We are going to work out a roadmap for cooperation on key issues as soon as possible to avoid disruption to the agency's work," RUSADA said.

The court sided with WADA on Thursday in barring Russia from international sports events but limited the ban to two years, down from the proposed four. During this time, Russian athletes will only be allowed to compete as neutral after vigorous checks.