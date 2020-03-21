Yuri Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik on Saturday that he hoped that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would take place despite the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Yuri Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik on Saturday that he hoped that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that there was no need for any drastic decisions on postponing the event at this stage.

Tokyo also has maintained that so far, the organization is proceeding as scheduled.

"I hope that the Olympics will still take place this year. You know all the official statements of the IOC in this regard, they have not yet canceled the Olympics. Therefore, we need to continue to work, and tasks of RUSADA remain. The leaders of sports federations should carefully listen to our requirements and recommendations, and be understanding," Ganus said.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.