UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olympics Will Be Held Despite COVID-19

Muhammad Rameez 26 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olympics Will Be Held Despite COVID-19

Yuri Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik on Saturday that he hoped that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would take place despite the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Yuri Ganus, the head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), told Sputnik on Saturday that he hoped that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo would take place despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that there was no need for any drastic decisions on postponing the event at this stage.

Tokyo also has maintained that so far, the organization is proceeding as scheduled.

"I hope that the Olympics will still take place this year. You know all the official statements of the IOC in this regard, they have not yet canceled the Olympics. Therefore, we need to continue to work, and tasks of RUSADA remain. The leaders of sports federations should carefully listen to our requirements and recommendations, and be understanding," Ganus said.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9.

Related Topics

Sports Russia Tokyo July August 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee Event All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

26 seconds ago

North Macedonia's Leader Signs Final NATO Accessio ..

29 seconds ago

Punjab govt introduces Telemedicine portal to faci ..

30 seconds ago

SSP imposes ban on 4 people traveling in a vehicle ..

32 seconds ago

Public entry prohibited in police offices in Faisa ..

18 minutes ago

IBA VC urges students to create awareness to curt ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.