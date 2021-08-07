UrduPoint.com

Russian Athlete Abdulrashid Sadulaev Wins Men's 97kg Freestyle Gold

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev won the gold medal in the men's final bout at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, becoming twice the Olympic champion.

Sadulaev defeated the 2016 Olympic Games champion, Kyle Snyder from the United States, 6:3 in the men's 97 kg (214 Pounds) final.

The athlete brought Russia the 19th gold medal.

Cuba's Reineris Salas and Italy's Abraham Conyedo claimed bronze medals.

