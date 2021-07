TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russian athlete Maksim Khramtcov won the taekwondo gold medal in the men's -80kg weight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

In the final, Khramtcov won 20-9 against Saleh Elsharabaty from Jordan.

Egypt's Seif Eissa and Croatia's Toni Kanaet won bronze medals.